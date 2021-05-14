Berenberg Bank Analysts Give CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) a €85.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Baader Bank set a €71.00 ($83.53) target price on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Warburg Research set a €87.00 ($102.35) target price on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €81.20 ($95.53).

Shares of COP opened at €63.70 ($74.94) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.79, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.06. CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €59.40 ($69.88) and a one year high of €85.40 ($100.47). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €72.53 and its 200-day moving average is €75.70.

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co KGaA develops and sells software and information technology solutions for the healthcare sector worldwide. It operates in four segments: Ambulatory Information Systems (AIS), Pharmacy Information Systems (PCS), Hospital Information Systems (HIS), and Consumer & Health Management Information Systems (CHS).

