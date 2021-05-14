Belden (NYSE:BDC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Belden (NYSE:BDC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $58.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.62% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Belden Inc is engaged in the design, manufacture and retail of cable, connectivity, and networking products in markets including industrial automation, enterprise, transportation, infrastructure, and consumer electronics. The Company’s products find its application in the industrial automation, enterprise, education, healthcare, entertainment and broadcast, sound and security, transportation, infrastructure, consumer electronics and other industries. Belden has manufacturing capabilities in North America, Europe, and Asia, and a market presence in nearly every region of the world. Belden Inc is based in St. Louis, Missouri. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BDC. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded Belden from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Belden from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Belden currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.60.

Shares of NYSE:BDC opened at $51.50 on Wednesday. Belden has a twelve month low of $26.48 and a twelve month high of $54.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -11.12 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.16 and a 200-day moving average of $43.01.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $536.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.58 million. Belden had a positive return on equity of 15.55% and a negative net margin of 10.95%. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Belden will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Belden by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Belden by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Belden by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 106,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,709,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Belden by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Belden by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period.

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, fiber, and home and building automation.

