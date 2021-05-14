Bechtle (ETR:BC8) Given a €192.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Baader Bank set a €192.00 ($225.88) price target on Bechtle (ETR:BC8) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Independent Research set a €170.00 ($200.00) price objective on Bechtle and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Warburg Research set a €185.00 ($217.65) price objective on Bechtle and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($200.00) price objective on Bechtle and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €172.00 ($202.35) price objective on Bechtle and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €175.00 ($205.88) price objective on Bechtle and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €179.71 ($211.43).

ETR:BC8 opened at €151.05 ($177.71) on Tuesday. Bechtle has a 1 year low of €141.50 ($166.47) and a 1 year high of €190.70 ($224.35). The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of €165.12 and a 200-day moving average of €168.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.04, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Bechtle AG provides information technology services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

