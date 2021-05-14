Beazley’s (BZLYF) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Beazley in a report on Monday, February 8th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Beazley in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Investec raised shares of Beazley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Beazley in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Beazley stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.10. 4,825 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,309. Beazley has a 12 month low of $3.85 and a 12 month high of $5.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.73.

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

