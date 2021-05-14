Beaumont Capital Management LLC Has $610,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA)

Beaumont Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 558 shares during the quarter. iShares Asia 50 ETF comprises about 0.6% of Beaumont Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Beaumont Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AIA. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,492,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,962,000 after buying an additional 518,078 shares during the last quarter. Freestate Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Asia 50 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,797,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,901,000. Hershey Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 88.7% in the fourth quarter. Hershey Trust Co. now owns 134,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,681,000 after purchasing an additional 63,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,788,000.

Get iShares Asia 50 ETF alerts:

NASDAQ AIA opened at $86.44 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.41. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a 12 month low of $57.50 and a 12 month high of $102.50.

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Asia 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Asia 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.