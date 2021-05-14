Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.28 Per Share, Northcoast Research Forecasts

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) – Stock analysts at Northcoast Research upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 10th. Northcoast Research analyst K. Hocevar now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.28 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.06. Northcoast Research has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.33 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.95 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BECN. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $49.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $48.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.15.

NASDAQ BECN opened at $57.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 1 year low of $17.05 and a 1 year high of $60.93. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of -34.87 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.35.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.55. Beacon Roofing Supply had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Beacon Roofing Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 287.5% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply during the first quarter worth $88,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply during the fourth quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply during the fourth quarter worth $165,000.

In other news, insider Clement Munroe Best III sold 4,000 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Also, EVP Christopher Carl Nelson sold 6,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total value of $324,321.75. Insiders have sold 28,642 shares of company stock valued at $1,490,204 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, and retailers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

