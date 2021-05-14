Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Given “Neutral” Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on BAYRY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.00.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.32. The company had a trading volume of 477,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,304. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $11.65 and a fifty-two week high of $21.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $64.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.46, a P/E/G ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.31.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.07. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a negative net margin of 22.32% and a positive return on equity of 14.23%. Research analysts forecast that Bayer Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $1.3563 per share. This represents a yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 28th. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.16%.

About Bayer Aktiengesellschaft

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

