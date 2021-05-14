Barry R. Koretz Sells 16,000 Shares of HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) Stock

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) Director Barry R. Koretz sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $222,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $754,669.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of HONE opened at $14.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $807.23 million, a PE ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.06 and its 200 day moving average is $11.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.10. HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.91 and a fifty-two week high of $15.14.
HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.07. HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 4.63%. As a group, research analysts forecast that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HONE. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,785,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,114,000 after purchasing an additional 408,235 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 8.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,633,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,414,000 after buying an additional 378,947 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in HarborOne Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $2,129,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 178.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 185,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 119,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 460,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,001,000 after acquiring an additional 112,915 shares during the period. 53.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. DA Davidson raised shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of HarborOne Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.
About HarborOne Bancorp
HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, one-to four-family residential real estate, second mortgages and equity lines of credit, residential construction, and auto and other consumer loans.
Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?
Receive News & Ratings for HarborOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HarborOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.