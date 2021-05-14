Barry R. Koretz Sells 16,000 Shares of HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) Stock

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) Director Barry R. Koretz sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $222,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $754,669.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of HONE opened at $14.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $807.23 million, a PE ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.06 and its 200 day moving average is $11.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.10. HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.91 and a fifty-two week high of $15.14.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.07. HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 4.63%. As a group, research analysts forecast that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 13th. This is an increase from HarborOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 60.61%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HONE. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,785,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,114,000 after purchasing an additional 408,235 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 8.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,633,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,414,000 after buying an additional 378,947 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in HarborOne Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $2,129,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 178.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 185,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 119,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 460,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,001,000 after acquiring an additional 112,915 shares during the period. 53.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. DA Davidson raised shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of HarborOne Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

About HarborOne Bancorp

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, one-to four-family residential real estate, second mortgages and equity lines of credit, residential construction, and auto and other consumer loans.

