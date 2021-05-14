Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BTDPY. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity cut Barratt Developments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Barratt Developments from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS BTDPY traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.58. The stock had a trading volume of 83,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,622. The company has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.18. Barratt Developments has a 1 year low of $11.00 and a 1 year high of $23.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

