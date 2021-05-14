Barclays Raises Trex (NYSE:TREX) Price Target to $114.00

Trex (NYSE:TREX) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $104.00 to $114.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TREX. Truist Securities raised Trex from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Trex in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a market perform rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Trex in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $109.00 price target for the company. Truist raised shares of Trex from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Trex in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a buy rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $96.72.

TREX stock opened at $101.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of 69.95 and a beta of 1.46. Trex has a 12 month low of $54.10 and a 12 month high of $111.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $101.18 and its 200 day moving average is $90.13.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $245.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.31 million. Trex had a net margin of 20.53% and a return on equity of 35.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Trex will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Trex news, Director James E. Cline sold 8,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.85, for a total transaction of $923,798.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,789,703.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bryan Horix Fairbanks sold 4,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.41, for a total value of $497,111.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,452 shares of company stock valued at $4,031,054 over the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Trex during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Trex in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Trex during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Trex by 361.6% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 457 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

About Trex

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for residential decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening systems; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

