Barclays’ (BARC) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their buy rating on shares of Barclays (LON:BARC) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 217 ($2.84) target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BARC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.00) target price on shares of Barclays in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Barclays from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 220 ($2.87) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Sunday. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 170 ($2.22) target price on Barclays and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.61) target price on shares of Barclays in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Monday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 197.75 ($2.58).

LON BARC opened at GBX 178.20 ($2.33) on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 183.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 155.31. Barclays has a fifty-two week low of GBX 88.90 ($1.16) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 210.45 ($2.75). The stock has a market capitalization of £30.28 billion and a PE ratio of 12.04.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th were issued a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a yield of 0.65%. Barclays’s payout ratio is 0.07%.

In related news, insider Tushar Morzaria acquired 13,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 189 ($2.47) per share, for a total transaction of £24,700.41 ($32,271.24).

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

