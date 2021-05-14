Banyan Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Banyan Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,152 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial accounts for 1.4% of Banyan Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Banyan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TFC. Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 10,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 28,191 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Truist Financial by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 138,082 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,618,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in Truist Financial by 42.0% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 13,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 3,915 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

TFC has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Stephens boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.20.

Shares of NYSE TFC traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.26. The stock had a trading volume of 74,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,823,179. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $29.87 and a 1-year high of $62.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.77. The company has a market capitalization of $82.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.19%.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Scott Case sold 9,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total value of $575,199.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,201,841.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 2,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total transaction of $128,340.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,375.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,997 shares of company stock worth $1,223,463. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

See Also: No Load Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.