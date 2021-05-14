Bank of Ireland Group (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) Given Buy Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Bank of Ireland Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a report on Friday, March 5th. AlphaValue raised shares of Bank of Ireland Group from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of Bank of Ireland Group stock opened at $6.19 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.16. Bank of Ireland Group has a 52-week low of $1.41 and a 52-week high of $6.32.

Bank of Ireland Group plc provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Ireland, Wealth and Insurance, Retail UK, and Corporate and Treasury segments. Its products and services include current and savings accounts, and business deposits and accounts; personal, car, home improvement, graduate, and student loans, as well as overdrafts; business and farming loans, BREXIT loans, small medium enterprise loans, asset finance, commercial finance, hire purchase, and leasing services; and property, trade, and project finance.

