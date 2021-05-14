Bank of America Reaffirms “Underperform” Rating for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Bank of America reaffirmed their underperform rating on shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $131.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

DTE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp reaffirmed a sector weight rating on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $144.00 target price (up previously from $137.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research reissued a peer perform rating and issued a $139.00 price objective (up previously from $128.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $149.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. DTE Energy currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $135.13.

Shares of DTE stock opened at $140.26 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $137.41 and a 200-day moving average of $127.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $92.39 and a 12-month high of $145.43. The company has a market capitalization of $27.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.55.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.27. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 11.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $1.085 dividend. This represents a $4.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 68.89%.

In other news, CAO Mark C. Rolling sold 2,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.45, for a total value of $297,311.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,368,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David A. Thomas bought 395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $126.56 per share, with a total value of $49,991.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,726.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Columbia Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 21,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 30,100.0% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 3,311 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DTE Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in DTE Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 246,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,635,000 after acquiring an additional 6,251 shares during the last quarter. 73.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

