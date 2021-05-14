Bank of America Initiates Coverage on Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Investment analysts at Bank of America began coverage on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.50% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on VNDA. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vanda Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.33.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $18.41 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.48 and a 200-day moving average of $15.06. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $20.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.14 and a beta of 0.56.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 8.02%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vanda Pharmaceuticals will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas Watkins sold 5,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total transaction of $107,865.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,025,688.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Timothy Williams sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total transaction of $99,960.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 92,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,648,019.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 224,883 shares of company stock valued at $4,050,886. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 128,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 22,724 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 137,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 27,033 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 63,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Prairiewood Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $792,000. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

