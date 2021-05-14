Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Stake Lowered by Blue Chip Partners Inc.

Blue Chip Partners Inc. decreased its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 552,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,364 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for 3.3% of Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $21,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 47,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 12,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 17,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of America alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. UBS Group set a $30.00 price target on Bank of America and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.26.

Shares of BAC traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.18. 831,645 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,929,066. The stock has a market cap of $361.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $20.10 and a 1-year high of $42.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.79 and a 200-day moving average of $33.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The business had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Recommended Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.