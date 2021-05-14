Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) Issues Earnings Results

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.65, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bank Hapoalim B.M. had a return on equity of 1.62% and a net margin of 3.69%.

Bank Hapoalim B.M. stock remained flat at $$41.89 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 813. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.27 and its 200-day moving average is $35.36. Bank Hapoalim B.M. has a 1 year low of $25.85 and a 1 year high of $41.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Separately, Hapoalim Securities upgraded Bank Hapoalim B.M. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd.

About Bank Hapoalim B.M.

Bank Hapoalim B.M., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services in Israel and internationally. The company offers account-management services, credits for various purposes, deposits, and savings plans, and capital-market activity; securities, and currencies and derivatives trading services; securities custody services; research, consulting, and advisory services; pension advisory and retirement planning services; and housing loans.

