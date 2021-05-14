Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) Issues Earnings Results

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.65, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bank Hapoalim B.M. had a return on equity of 1.62% and a net margin of 3.69%.

Bank Hapoalim B.M. stock remained flat at $$41.89 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 813. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.27 and its 200-day moving average is $35.36. Bank Hapoalim B.M. has a 1 year low of $25.85 and a 1 year high of $41.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Separately, Hapoalim Securities upgraded Bank Hapoalim B.M. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd.

Bank Hapoalim B.M., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services in Israel and internationally. The company offers account-management services, credits for various purposes, deposits, and savings plans, and capital-market activity; securities, and currencies and derivatives trading services; securities custody services; research, consulting, and advisory services; pension advisory and retirement planning services; and housing loans.

