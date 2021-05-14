Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco de Sabadell in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco de Sabadell in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BNDSF remained flat at $$0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 26,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,519. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.57 and a 200 day moving average of $0.49. Banco de Sabadell has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $1.00.

Banco de Sabadell, SA provides banking products and services to personal, business, and private customers in Spain and internationally. The company offers retail banking products, such as current and savings accounts, personal loans, cards, and mortgages. It also provides financial products and services to large and medium enterprises, SMEs, shops and self-employed workers, private individuals, and professionals; and consumer finance, asset management, and bancassurance services.

