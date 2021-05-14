Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Roth Capital

Roth Capital reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Roth Capital currently has a $15.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $32.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BLDP. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a neutral rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems to $33.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $42.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLDP opened at $13.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.15 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 9.10 and a quick ratio of 8.36. Ballard Power Systems has a fifty-two week low of $8.87 and a fifty-two week high of $42.28.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 40.04% and a negative return on equity of 14.00%. Equities research analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the first quarter valued at $32,000. 18.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products primarily in Canada. The company offers heavy duty modules, marine systems, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and material handling products. It also provides technology solutions, including engineering and technology transfer, as well as the licenses and sells intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for various proton exchange membrane fuel cell applications.

