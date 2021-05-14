Balfour Beatty’s (BBY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Numis Securities

Numis Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Balfour Beatty (LON:BBY) in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 380 ($4.96) price target on the stock.
Shares of Balfour Beatty stock traded up GBX 2.80 ($0.04) on Thursday, reaching GBX 312.60 ($4.08). 600,328 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,348,251. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 309.95 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 278.87. Balfour Beatty has a one year low of GBX 208.60 ($2.73) and a one year high of GBX 326.80 ($4.27). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of £2.10 billion and a PE ratio of 70.68.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd.
About Balfour Beatty
Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments. The Construction Services segment provides civil engineering, building, ground engineering, mechanical and electrical, refurbishment, fit-out, and rail engineering services.
