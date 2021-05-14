Balfour Beatty’s (BBY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Numis Securities

Numis Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Balfour Beatty (LON:BBY) in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 380 ($4.96) price target on the stock.

Shares of Balfour Beatty stock traded up GBX 2.80 ($0.04) on Thursday, reaching GBX 312.60 ($4.08). 600,328 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,348,251. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 309.95 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 278.87. Balfour Beatty has a one year low of GBX 208.60 ($2.73) and a one year high of GBX 326.80 ($4.27). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of £2.10 billion and a PE ratio of 70.68.

Get Balfour Beatty alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd.

In other news, insider Philip Harrison sold 52,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 302 ($3.95), for a total transaction of £157,417.50 ($205,666.97).

About Balfour Beatty

Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments. The Construction Services segment provides civil engineering, building, ground engineering, mechanical and electrical, refurbishment, fit-out, and rail engineering services.

Further Reading: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Balfour Beatty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balfour Beatty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.