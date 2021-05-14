BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BAE Systems is a global company engaged in the development, delivery and support of advanced defence and aerospace systems in the air, on land and at sea. BAE Systems Inc. is the US subsidiary of BAE Systems plc. Headquartered in Rockville,Maryland, BAE Systems Inc. consists of three Operating Groups that provide support and service solutions for current and future defense, intelligence, and civilian systems; design, develop and manufacture a wide range of electronic systems and subsystems for both military and commercial applications; and design, develop, produce,and provide service support of armored combat vehicles, artillery systems and intelligent munitions. “

BAESY has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of BAE Systems from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Shares of BAESY stock opened at $28.68 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.11. The company has a market cap of $23.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.17. BAE Systems has a 12 month low of $20.67 and a 12 month high of $29.76.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.773 dividend. This is a boost from BAE Systems’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. BAE Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.98%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BAE Systems in the first quarter valued at about $41,007,000. Lapides Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BAE Systems during the first quarter worth about $724,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in BAE Systems by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,111 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in BAE Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in BAE Systems by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 1,423,913 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,659,000 after purchasing an additional 136,683 shares in the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

