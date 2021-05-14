B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) Senior Officer Sells C$204,054.24 in Stock

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) Senior Officer Thomas Garagan sold 32,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.24, for a total transaction of C$204,054.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,610,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$10,051,585.44.

Shares of TSE BTO opened at C$6.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.01 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.65. B2Gold Corp. has a 52-week low of C$5.25 and a 52-week high of C$9.99. The company has a market cap of C$6.39 billion and a PE ratio of 8.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$625.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$609.41 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.92%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BTO. TD Securities lowered shares of B2Gold from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$11.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Friday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on B2Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 25th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$9.75 to C$9.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Eight Capital reduced their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$12.50 to C$11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.65.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

