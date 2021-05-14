B Wayne Et Al Hughes Buys 54,000 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Stock

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) major shareholder B Wayne Et Al Hughes acquired 54,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.93 per share, with a total value of $1,994,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of AMH opened at $36.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.56. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1 year low of $22.00 and a 1 year high of $37.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $312.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. American Homes 4 Rent’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is presently 36.04%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 591,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,735,000 after buying an additional 6,969 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 283.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 117,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,931,000 after buying an additional 87,153 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 427,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,262,000 after buying an additional 16,205 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,090,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,399,000 after buying an additional 238,068 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 25,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 4,944 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMH. TheStreet upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. B. Riley upped their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zelman & Associates downgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. American Homes 4 Rent has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.55.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.