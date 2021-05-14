B. Riley Comments on New York Mortgage Trust, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:NYMT)

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a report issued on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley analyst M. Howlett forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for New York Mortgage Trust’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

NYMT has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded New York Mortgage Trust from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered New York Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.92.

NASDAQ NYMT opened at $4.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 45.25 and a current ratio of 45.25. New York Mortgage Trust has a fifty-two week low of $1.51 and a fifty-two week high of $4.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 2.00.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC increased its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 640,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,861,000 after buying an additional 49,065 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 50,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 3,807 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,250,000. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 105,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 7,752 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.09%. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.50%.

About New York Mortgage Trust

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

