B. Riley Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK)

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) – Stock analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Endeavour Silver in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 13th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.06. B. Riley also issued estimates for Endeavour Silver’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Get Endeavour Silver alerts:

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. Endeavour Silver had a negative return on equity of 22.17% and a negative net margin of 32.64%.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on EXK. Zacks Investment Research cut Endeavour Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Alliance Global Partners upped their target price on Endeavour Silver from $6.00 to $6.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. TD Securities upped their target price on Endeavour Silver from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Endeavour Silver from $6.25 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on Endeavour Silver from $7.75 to $7.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Endeavour Silver presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.18.

Shares of NYSE:EXK opened at $5.60 on Friday. Endeavour Silver has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $6.91. The stock has a market cap of $922.35 million, a P/E ratio of -21.54 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.49 and its 200 day moving average is $4.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXK. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Endeavour Silver in the 4th quarter worth $345,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Endeavour Silver by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 352,400 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 31,400 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Endeavour Silver by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,401 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Endeavour Silver in the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.37% of the company’s stock.

About Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Compas mine in Zacatecas.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.