B. Riley Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) – Stock analysts at B. Riley raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Trex in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now anticipates that the construction company will earn $0.59 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.45. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Trex’s FY2021 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

Get Trex alerts:

TREX has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Trex in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Trex from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price target on Trex from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Trex from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.72.

NYSE TREX opened at $101.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.95 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.13. Trex has a 1 year low of $54.10 and a 1 year high of $111.04.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. Trex had a return on equity of 35.52% and a net margin of 20.53%. The company had revenue of $245.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Trex by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 808 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Trex by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 42,530 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Trex by 0.3% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,493 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,524,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Trex by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,109 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP William R. Gupp sold 7,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.85, for a total value of $749,570.80. Also, Director Jay M. Gratz sold 3,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total value of $332,759.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,232,520.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,452 shares of company stock worth $4,031,054. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About Trex

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for residential decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening systems; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

Featured Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.