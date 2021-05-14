Awm Investment Company, Inc. Purchases 3,800 Shares of INVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVO) Stock

INVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVO) major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. purchased 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.44 per share, with a total value of $16,872.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Awm Investment Company, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 10th, Awm Investment Company, Inc. purchased 1,000 shares of INVO Bioscience stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.76 per share, with a total value of $3,760.00.

On Thursday, May 6th, Awm Investment Company, Inc. purchased 1,000 shares of INVO Bioscience stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.85 per share, with a total value of $3,850.00.

On Tuesday, May 4th, Awm Investment Company, Inc. purchased 2,922 shares of INVO Bioscience stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.85 per share, with a total value of $11,249.70.

On Monday, April 19th, Awm Investment Company, Inc. purchased 5,801 shares of INVO Bioscience stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.64 per share, with a total value of $21,115.64.

On Friday, April 16th, Awm Investment Company, Inc. purchased 9,001 shares of INVO Bioscience stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.83 per share, with a total value of $34,473.83.

On Wednesday, April 14th, Awm Investment Company, Inc. purchased 17,152 shares of INVO Bioscience stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.95 per share, with a total value of $67,750.40.

On Monday, April 12th, Awm Investment Company, Inc. purchased 13,146 shares of INVO Bioscience stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $52,584.00.

On Thursday, April 8th, Awm Investment Company, Inc. acquired 15,000 shares of INVO Bioscience stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.08 per share, for a total transaction of $61,200.00.

INVO Bioscience stock opened at $3.86 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.59. The stock has a market cap of $40.22 million, a P/E ratio of -4.05 and a beta of -1.14. INVO Bioscience, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.75 and a fifty-two week high of $12.30.

INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.38). On average, equities research analysts forecast that INVO Bioscience, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of INVO Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 3rd.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its position in shares of INVO Bioscience by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 950,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,114,000 after buying an additional 325,125 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in INVO Bioscience in the 1st quarter worth $352,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in INVO Bioscience in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in INVO Bioscience in the 4th quarter worth $32,000.

About INVO Bioscience

INVO Bioscience, Inc, a medical device company, provides assisted reproductive technology solutions worldwide. It offers INVOcell, a patented intravaginal culture system used for the natural in vivo incubation of eggs and sperm during fertilization and early embryo development. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Sarasota, Massachusetts.

