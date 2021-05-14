AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of AVRO stock traded up $0.83 on Friday, reaching $9.62. The stock had a trading volume of 9,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,806. The stock has a market cap of $401.79 million, a P/E ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.41. AVROBIO has a 1 year low of $7.45 and a 1 year high of $23.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.35.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AVRO. Barclays began coverage on AVROBIO in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered AVROBIO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on AVROBIO from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. SVB Leerink cut their target price on AVROBIO from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of AVROBIO in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. AVROBIO has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.10.

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose worldwide. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene that is defective in the target disease.

