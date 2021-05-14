AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.20 million-$8.60 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.21 million.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of AVITA Medical in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on AVITA Medical in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AVITA Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. AVITA Medical currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.60.

NASDAQ:RCEL traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.56. The stock had a trading volume of 190,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,785. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.75. AVITA Medical has a 12-month low of $16.87 and a 12-month high of $34.90. The stock has a market cap of $444.69 million, a P/E ratio of -9.88 and a beta of 1.05.

AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.12. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AVITA Medical will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About AVITA Medical

AVITA Medical Inc operates as a commercial-stage regenerative tissue company in the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom. It offers regenerative products to address unmet medical needs in burn injuries, trauma injuries, chronic wounds, and dermatological and aesthetics indications, including vitiligo.

