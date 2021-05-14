Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $24.25

Shares of Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.25 and traded as high as $29.67. Aviat Networks shares last traded at $28.49, with a volume of 337,473 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AVNW. Northland Securities increased their price target on Aviat Networks from $20.00 to $28.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aviat Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $318.06 million, a P/E ratio of 25.90 and a beta of 2.08.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $66.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.00 million. Aviat Networks had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 2.49%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aviat Networks, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Aviat Networks by 359.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 561 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Aviat Networks by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,691 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in Aviat Networks by 133.9% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,331 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Aviat Networks by 1,733.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,499 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 5,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Aviat Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Institutional investors own 56.02% of the company’s stock.

About Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW)

Aviat Networks, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells a range of wireless networking products, solutions, and services in North America, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Russia, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. Its products include broadband wireless access base stations and customer premises equipment for fixed and mobile networks; and point-to-point digital microwave radio systems for access, backhaul, trunking, and license-exempt applications, as well as supporting new network deployments, network expansion, and capacity upgrades.

