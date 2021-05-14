Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.100-1.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $729.10 million-$743.39 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $738.32 million.

NYSE:AVNS traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.98. The stock had a trading volume of 9,676,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,989. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.52, a P/E/G ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.12. Avanos Medical has a one year low of $25.86 and a one year high of $53.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.74 and its 200-day moving average is $44.99.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $181.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.68 million. Avanos Medical had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 3.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avanos Medical will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avanos Medical from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Avanos Medical Company Profile

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.

