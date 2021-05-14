AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $187.43.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised AvalonBay Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $193.00 price target on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $196.00 target price on the stock.

AVB stock traded up $1.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $198.24. The company had a trading volume of 9,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 825,168. The stock has a market cap of $27.68 billion, a PE ratio of 42.60, a PEG ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $190.09 and a 200-day moving average of $173.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. AvalonBay Communities has a one year low of $131.38 and a one year high of $199.48.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.92). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 27.97%. The firm had revenue of $497.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities will post 8.76 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter valued at $598,511,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 249.1% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,513,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,813 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,323,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $533,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,693 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,965,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $362,620,000 after buying an additional 619,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 24.3% in the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,042,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $561,366,000 after acquiring an additional 594,169 shares in the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

