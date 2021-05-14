Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.33) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:AVDL)

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Amsellem now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.33) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.31). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Avadel Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.20) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.02) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

AVDL has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.80.

NASDAQ AVDL opened at $7.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $466.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.90 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 12.24 and a current ratio of 12.24. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $4.83 and a 52 week high of $10.32.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.09. Avadel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 38.70%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVDL. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 193.8% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Institutional investors own 53.78% of the company’s stock.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.

