Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $2.55 Per Share

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Monday, May 10th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.55 per share for the year. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.80.

Shares of AVDL stock opened at $7.98 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.62. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $4.83 and a 52 week high of $10.32. The stock has a market cap of $466.55 million, a P/E ratio of 39.90 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 12.24, a current ratio of 12.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.09. Avadel Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.70% and a negative return on equity of 33.91%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 193.8% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 16,100 shares during the period. Knott David M lifted its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 213.9% during the 1st quarter. Knott David M now owns 272,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 185,929 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $177,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 22.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 7,893 shares during the period. Finally, Frazier Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $5,226,000. 53.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.

