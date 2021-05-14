AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Price Target Raised to $1,547.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,280.00 to $1,547.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AZO. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,395.00 to $1,562.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a buy rating and a $1,424.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AutoZone from $1,505.00 to $1,640.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1,453.82.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Shares of AutoZone stock opened at $1,533.76 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $33.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83. AutoZone has a one year low of $1,023.06 and a one year high of $1,542.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,455.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,256.41.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $14.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.84 by $2.09. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 139.08% and a net margin of 14.05%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $12.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AutoZone will post 75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,345.65, for a total transaction of $4,306,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,560,407.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,250.02, for a total value of $14,062,725.00. Insiders sold 27,673 shares of company stock valued at $35,119,737 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,134,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,512,000 after buying an additional 239,250 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in AutoZone by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 752,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,208,000 after purchasing an additional 34,111 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in AutoZone by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 740,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,250,000 after purchasing an additional 39,344 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 607,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,822,000 after buying an additional 54,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 550,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,247,000 after buying an additional 164,933 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

Recommended Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.