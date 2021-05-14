AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Expected to Post Earnings of $18.62 Per Share

Brokerages expect AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) to post earnings per share of $18.62 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for AutoZone’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $20.64 and the lowest is $16.41. AutoZone reported earnings per share of $14.39 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 29.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AutoZone will report full year earnings of $79.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $75.02 to $83.41. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $86.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $80.46 to $94.49. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover AutoZone.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $14.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.84 by $2.09. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.05% and a negative return on equity of 139.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $12.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

AZO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $1,390.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,415.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,505.00 to $1,640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,565.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,453.82.

Shares of AutoZone stock traded down $12.07 on Friday, reaching $1,521.69. 2,122 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,944. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,455.54 and its 200-day moving average is $1,256.41. AutoZone has a one year low of $1,023.06 and a one year high of $1,542.30. The firm has a market cap of $33.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83.

In other news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,345.65, for a total value of $4,306,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,560,407.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,250.02, for a total transaction of $14,062,725.00. Insiders sold a total of 27,673 shares of company stock worth $35,119,737 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the first quarter worth $31,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the first quarter worth $41,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 34.8% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the first quarter worth $55,000. 91.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

