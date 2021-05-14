Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) Shares Down 10.2%

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSE:ACB)’s share price was down 10.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$8.01 and last traded at C$8.02. Approximately 732,916 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 4,137,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.93.

ACB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Aurora Cannabis to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from C$6.50 to C$7.80 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from C$15.00 to C$9.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. MKM Partners reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from C$11.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$10.96.

The stock has a market cap of C$1.68 billion and a PE ratio of -0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.73 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.46.

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.23) by C($0.13). The firm had revenue of C$67.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$69.12 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Aurora Cannabis Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael Singer sold 25,000 shares of Aurora Cannabis stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.58, for a total value of C$389,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,777 shares in the company, valued at C$27,685.66.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

