AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AudioEye Inc. engages in creating cloud-based cross-platform/cross-browser screen reader solution for web browsing. It focuses on creating voice driven technologies to enhance the mobility, usability, and accessibility of the Internet based content in the United States. The company develops patented, Internet content publication, and distribution software that enables conversion of any media into accessible formats, as well as allows for real time distribution on any Internet connected device. It offers Audio Internet (R), a software as a service technology platform to Internet and mobile publishers, developers, owners, and operators. AudioEye Inc. is based in Tucson, Arizona. “

Separately, Maxim Group decreased their price objective on shares of AudioEye from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

Shares of AEYE stock traded down $1.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.09. 6,902 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,576. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.22. The firm has a market cap of $172.77 million, a PE ratio of -25.48 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. AudioEye has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $44.37.

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.26). AudioEye had a negative return on equity of 233.53% and a negative net margin of 30.03%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AudioEye will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AudioEye news, insider Carr Bettis sold 50,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $1,354,859.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 407,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,948,600.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,004 shares of company stock worth $1,897,650. 45.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of AudioEye during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in AudioEye during the fourth quarter worth approximately $141,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in AudioEye in the 1st quarter worth approximately $169,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in AudioEye by 1,486.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 6,810 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in AudioEye in the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. Institutional investors own 15.66% of the company’s stock.

AudioEye Company Profile

AudioEye, Inc provides software solutions to Internet, print, broadcast, and other media to people regardless of their network connection, device, location, or disabilities in the United States. The company provides patented Internet content publication and distribution software that enables conversion of media into accessible formats, as well as allows for real time distribution on various Internet connected devices.

