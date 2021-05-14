AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) Issues Earnings Results

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26), Fidelity Earnings reports. AudioEye had a negative return on equity of 233.53% and a negative net margin of 30.03%.

Shares of AEYE stock traded down $2.03 on Friday, hitting $15.99. 8,397 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,576. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. AudioEye has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $44.37. The stock has a market cap of $171.70 million, a P/E ratio of -25.48 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.20 and a 200 day moving average of $25.22.

In other AudioEye news, insider Carr Bettis sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total value of $517,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 407,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,545,359.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,004 shares of company stock valued at $1,897,650. 45.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AEYE has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut AudioEye from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Maxim Group lowered their price target on AudioEye from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

AudioEye Company Profile

AudioEye, Inc provides software solutions to Internet, print, broadcast, and other media to people regardless of their network connection, device, location, or disabilities in the United States. The company provides patented Internet content publication and distribution software that enables conversion of media into accessible formats, as well as allows for real time distribution on various Internet connected devices.

