AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Director Scott William Drake Sells 4,631 Shares

AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Director Scott William Drake sold 4,631 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.52, for a total transaction of $354,364.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,096,884.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Scott William Drake also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 7th, Scott William Drake sold 38,641 shares of AtriCure stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total transaction of $3,010,133.90.

AtriCure stock opened at $70.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 6.62 and a quick ratio of 5.85. AtriCure, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.04 and a 1-year high of $80.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.27 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.88 and its 200 day moving average is $57.67.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical device company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38). AtriCure had a negative net margin of 21.74% and a negative return on equity of 14.83%. Research analysts anticipate that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AtriCure in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $77.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $70.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of AtriCure by 58.7% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 646 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AtriCure by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 981 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in AtriCure by 19.8% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,325 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AtriCure by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in AtriCure by 10.7% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,780 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

