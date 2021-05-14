Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Acquired by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,442 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TEAM. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Atlassian during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee lifted its position in Atlassian by 330.0% in the fourth quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $212.45 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $225.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.75. The stock has a market cap of $28.08 billion, a PE ratio of -117.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 155.95 and a beta of 0.99. Atlassian Co. Plc has a one year low of $160.01 and a one year high of $262.40.

TEAM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Atlassian from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Cowen raised their target price on Atlassian from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $263.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.35.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

