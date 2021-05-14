Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Barclays

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

ATLKY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Atlas Copco from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Berenberg Bank restated a sell rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Atlas Copco currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $71.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS ATLKY opened at $61.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.14 and its 200 day moving average is $56.32. The company has a market cap of $74.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.27 and a beta of 0.97. Atlas Copco has a 52 week low of $33.43 and a 52 week high of $66.50.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40. Atlas Copco had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 26.53%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Atlas Copco will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions. The company operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries.

