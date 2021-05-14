Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $75.67.

AAWW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet raised Atlas Air Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist initiated coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide in a report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Atlas Air Worldwide from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

In other Atlas Air Worldwide news, Director William J. Flynn sold 5,000 shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total transaction of $291,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,534,835.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Spencer Schwartz sold 10,000 shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.17, for a total value of $551,700.00. Insiders have sold a total of 135,580 shares of company stock worth $8,524,961 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,647 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 40,643 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 96.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AAWW opened at $73.08 on Friday. Atlas Air Worldwide has a 52-week low of $34.31 and a 52-week high of $75.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.57 and its 200-day moving average is $58.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 1.34.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.65. Atlas Air Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 17.64% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $861.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Atlas Air Worldwide will post 12.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

