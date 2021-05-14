Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Purchases 11,900 Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 36.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,512 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $5,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. 86.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $124.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $128.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.38.

In other Jacobs Engineering Group news, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 4,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total transaction of $503,703.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,282,194.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Robert V. Pragada sold 21,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total value of $2,892,377.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 181,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,558,231.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE J traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $138.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,461. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.17 and a fifty-two week high of $145.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.48, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.58.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is 15.33%.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

