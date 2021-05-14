Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Lowers Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp reduced its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,145 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 393 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in NIKE were worth $7,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 6,014 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,408,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in NIKE by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,302,942 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $306,038,000 after acquiring an additional 262,410 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in NIKE by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 17,892 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC raised its holdings in NIKE by 0.4% in the first quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 136,766 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $18,175,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. 64.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

NKE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Williams Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, March 19th. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (down from $160.00) on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. NIKE has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.29.

In other news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $430,377.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,282 shares in the company, valued at $289,882.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total transaction of $2,003,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 132,482 shares of company stock worth $17,342,141. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE stock traded up $2.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $135.74. 135,745 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,463,099. The company has a market cap of $214.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.71, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $133.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.11 and a 12-month high of $147.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 59.46%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.