Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Has $10.57 Million Stock Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,853 shares during the quarter. Digital Realty Trust comprises about 1.1% of Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $10,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 51.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 376,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,017,000 after acquiring an additional 128,531 shares during the period. Security National Trust Co. increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 7.3% in the first quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 9,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 16.3% in the first quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 6,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 0.9% in the first quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 9.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 100,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,132,000 after purchasing an additional 8,505 shares during the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on DLR. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays increased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.47.

Shares of DLR remained flat at $$148.94 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 12,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,642,002. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.65 and a 52 week high of $165.49. The stock has a market cap of $41.94 billion, a PE ratio of 60.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $146.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.27). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 5.31%. As a group, research analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 69.77%.

In other news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.84, for a total transaction of $30,368,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 483,159 shares in the company, valued at $73,362,862.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.58, for a total value of $26,916.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,916. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 264,574 shares of company stock valued at $39,164,768. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.