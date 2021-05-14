Atlantic Securities Upgrades W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) to “Neutral”

Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $435.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GWW. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised W.W. Grainger from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $480.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $427.00 to $462.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $409.00 to $458.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $425.36.

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock opened at $465.10 on Monday. W.W. Grainger has a 1 year low of $263.83 and a 1 year high of $479.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $420.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $399.22. The company has a market capitalization of $24.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger will post 16.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. This is a positive change from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.53. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.48%.

In other news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 4,276 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.01, for a total transaction of $1,740,374.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,175 shares in the company, valued at $24,898,836.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John L. Howard sold 2,535 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.21, for a total value of $1,032,277.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,652,038.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,805 shares of company stock worth $3,688,815. 13.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GWW. Norges Bank bought a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter worth $185,113,000. Junto Capital Management LP bought a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter worth $63,791,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,873,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,553,109,000 after acquiring an additional 144,903 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 673.8% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 101,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,865,000 after acquiring an additional 119,688 shares during the period. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 594,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,334,000 after acquiring an additional 87,379 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

