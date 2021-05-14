Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) Director Sells $301,728.00 in Stock

Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) Director H Carl Mccall sold 4,800 shares of Athene stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $301,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,806,659.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
ATH opened at $60.88 on Friday. Athene Holding Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $21.51 and a fifty-two week high of $63.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.57. The company has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 1.61.
Athene (NYSE:ATH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.65. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 128.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ATH shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Athene in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Athene from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Athene from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Athene from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Athene from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.56.
About Athene
Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.
