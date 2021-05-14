Atheios (ATH) Price Down 11% Over Last Week

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. One Atheios coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Atheios has traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar. Atheios has a total market cap of $80,416.82 and $117.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,096.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,800.95 or 0.07587232 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000978 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,269.67 or 0.02534441 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $319.33 or 0.00637429 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.95 or 0.00177561 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $405.07 or 0.00808570 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $319.88 or 0.00638531 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $297.83 or 0.00594517 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00006783 BTC.

Atheios Coin Profile

Atheios (ATH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Atheios’ total supply is 43,689,934 coins and its circulating supply is 40,169,233 coins. The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Atheios’ official website is www.atheios.com . Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Atheios is a PoW-based payment platform. It enables users with the ability to exchange/trade cryptocurrencies in a decentralized manner between them on a global scale with an approximative block time of 22 seconds and 12 ATH reward per block. Atheios grants users the access to its crypto wallet, with Web, Windows, Linux and Mac devices support. The ATH token is the Atheios native currency. It is a utility token and serves users as a medium for exchange value as well as to perform transactions within the platform. “

Atheios Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atheios should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Atheios using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

