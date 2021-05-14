Atari Token Reaches Market Capitalization of $143.25 Million (ATRI)

Atari Token (CURRENCY:ATRI) traded 8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 13th. Over the last seven days, Atari Token has traded 43.8% lower against the dollar. Atari Token has a total market cap of $143.25 million and approximately $1.88 million worth of Atari Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Atari Token coin can now be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00000547 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.31 or 0.00088495 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.02 or 0.00020472 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002255 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $513.47 or 0.01049265 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.91 or 0.00067260 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.74 or 0.00111869 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.49 or 0.00060267 BTC.

Atari Token Profile

Atari Token (ATRI) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2020. Atari Token’s total supply is 1,975,082,183 coins and its circulating supply is 534,833,265 coins. Atari Token’s official website is www.atarichain.com . Atari Token’s official Twitter account is @atari

According to CryptoCompare, “ATARI Chain, Ltd, incorporated in Gibraltar, is responsible for the governance and ecosystem development of the ATARI Network of smart platforms using the ATARI Token. The ATARI Token is the utility and governance token for the ATARI Network. The ATARI Token serves as a medium of exchange within the ATARI Network for various ATARI goods and services, including those of ATARI’s partners. The ATARI Token is also used for rewards, staking incentives and ecosystem development programs. The objective is for the ATARI Token to become the utility token of reference for the videogame industry, either as an in-game token or as a utility token for exchanges of services or products between individuals and/or companies. The ATARI Token may also be collateralized to mint ATARI USD, a stable USD pegged cryptocurrency which can be used in-game on various ATARI platforms, including the ATARI Casino and partnerships within the ATARI Universe. On October 16, 2020, The Atari Group announced the details for a public sale of the Atari Token on the Bitcoin.com Exchange. On November 2, 2020, The Atari Group announced the early closing of the public sale and the start of the trading of the Atari Token (ATRI) on Bitcoin.com Exchange as early as November 2, 2020. This public sale and the listing constitute two very important milestones for the Atari blockchain project, providing liquidity to the token holders, and paving the way for future collaborations and the development of the Atari blockchain eco-system. “

Buying and Selling Atari Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atari Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atari Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Atari Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

